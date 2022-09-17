Yobe governor commiserates with Jumbam boat mishaps

Yobe state governor Mai Mala Buni has in a press statement signed by his spokesperson, Mamman Mohammed, received with deep sorrow the sad and unfortunate news of the boat mishap in the Jumbam community of the Tarmuwa local government area.

“The sad news reaching the Governor indicated that two boats loaded with passengers going to Babbangida weekly market, capsized with only two bodies recovered”.

Governor Buni has directed for an intensive search mission with the hope to rescue the victims or their bodies.

Governor Buni described the accident as sad, unfortunate, devastating, and prayed for the safe rescue of the victims.

He advised travellers on the roads, streams and

rivers as well as, residents along water banks to always be cautious.

“The heavy rains and floods usually come from far and unannounced, we should always be on the watch out and avoid dangerous ways.

He prayed Allah (SWT) to protect the people, their properties, livestock and farmlands.

It could be recalled that heavy floods have recently washed away several roads, settlements, farmlands and livestock.