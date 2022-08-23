Yobe governor offers automatic employment to family of slain Islamic cleric

In his magnanimity, Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has directed automatic employment to two Sons of the late Islamic cleric, Shiek Goni Aisami, who was gruesomely killed last Friday near Gashua while returning back from Kano.

Governor Buni gave the directive today when members of the family visited him to express their gratitude to the Governor, for his personal concern for the family.

Buni assured that government will ensure investigation of the circumstances surrounding the death of the cleric.

He also assured that government will continue to support the family as it has lost its breadwinner.

Malam Ibrahim Aisami, who spoke on behalf of the family, expressed appreciation for the message of condolence and visitation by a high-powered government delegation to commiserate with the family.

He said the employment would cushion hardships the family may suffer following the demise of the cleric.

Shiek Aisami was allegedly killed last Friday by two suspected military personnel.

Meanwhile, the suspects have been arrested by the police while the Military announced that it has launched an investigation into the matter to unveil all details and anyone found wanting, would face the law.