Yobe PDP Reps candidate passes on

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Reps candidate in Yobe State for 2023, Mohammed Bukar, has passed on.

Bukar was the candidate of the party for Gulani, Gujba, Tarmuwa and Damaturu Federal Constituency in Yobe State.

The news of his death broke on Saturday night.

A family source disclosed that he died at the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital where he has been bedridden for some time.

He was said to have died of a liver-related disease.

Family sources confided the former labour leader has been in and out of hospital in India and Nigeria before his demise.