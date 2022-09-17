Yobe procures 3,000 metric tons of fertiliser for dry season farming

The Yobe State Government has placed emphasis on the dry season cultivation of cops to further boost production for the attainment of food security in the State.

The Yobe State Ministry of Agriculture said it has procured 3,000 metric tons (100 Trucks) of NPK 20:10:10 fertilizer valued at N1.5 billion to boost Irrigation farming.

The distribution and sales of this fertilizer are currently ongoing at a subsidized cost of N13,000 per bag through open market sales to the general public and allocation to LGAs Ministries, Agencies, Farmers Cooperative Societies, Large Scale Farmers etc.

Dr Mairo Ahmed Amshi, Commissioner, Yobe State Ministry of Agriculture, stated this on Saturday at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat while briefing newsmen on the achievements of the Ministry within the period under review.

Speaking on farm machinery, the Commissioner disclosed that “the Ministry in the year 2019 purchased forty units (40) of Merssey Ferguson Tractors (MF375) valued at N882,000,000. These Tractors were given out to large-scale farmers in the state as loan at a subsidized price of N11,025,000 without any interest payable within four years. This is to improve farmer capabilities towards productive land restoration amid Covid19 in Nigeria”.

“The Ministry also in collaboration with the National Animal Research Institute is working towards the establishment of an outreach station for the entire North East region.

“Already twenty hectares of land has been provided for siting the Institute along Potiskum road in Damaturu with an Admin block built.

“The N- CARES programme is also supported by the World Bank and is aimed at providing livelihood support to the most vulnerable in the society. The projected target of the programme are 280 communities and 19,040 beneficiaries statewide. It is on record that from the year 2019 to 2020 over 846,598 herds of Cattle, Sheep and goats were vaccinated.

“It may also interest you to know that over 751 dogs were vaccinated within the same period. For the year 2022, the Ministry in collaboration with ICRC is currently undergoing some vaccination excises within the State.

“So far, over 450,000 herds of Cattle, Sheep and Goats have been treated. The excises are still going on and we are expecting more numbers of Animals to be vaccinated in Sha Allah”.

To further support livestock production in the state, she said: “Yobe has 135 veterinary surgeons and 47 animal scientists with five equipped veterinary clinics, one each in a zonal office as well as 17 Area Veterinary/Livestock offices across the state”.

“In the year 2021, Yobe state has come up with Agricultural Policy which supports both livestock and other agricultural sectors. This could be one of the reasons the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) collaborated with Yobe State and set up three Livestock Development Centers (LDC) one each in a senatorial zone of the state, namely, Jakusko/ Nasari grazing reserve (49600 ha), Badegana (190,000ha) and Gurjaje (93,00 ha) all gazetted.

“The main reason for establishing the Centers is to provide utmost security, minimize herders movement from one place to another, minimize farmer herder conflicts, improve Livestock value chain, dairy industry and revenue generation for the State.

“To crown it all the State Government has already provided some structures like; boreholes, earth-dams, veterinary clinic, dispensary, primary school for herders’ Children, feedlot, feed mill, artificial insemination centres, fish ponds, herders’ settlements, milk collection centres, access road, Electricity etc.

“Furthermore, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria in collaboration with Yobe State Government has established National Animal Production Research Institute (NAPRI) North East Out-Reach Station at Damaturu as well as secured approval from FGN to participate in the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Program (L-Pres programme).

“Yobe State Government also has Livestock Investigation and Breeding Center (LIBC) located in Nguru thus, the State has expressed interest in the livestock Breed Improvement Programme. These are all to enhance livestock and livestock product production.

“Finally, the State Government in its effort to booth irrigation farming in the State, over 2000ha of Land has been developed at LAVA irrigation scheme, already preparatory activities for the year 22 farming season is taking place.”