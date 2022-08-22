Yobe: Two soldiers arrested over murder of Islamic cleric

The police in Yobe State have confirmed the arrest of two soldiers in connection with the killing of an Islamic cleric, Sheik Goni Aisami Gashua.

It was gathered that the incident took place on Friday night near Jajimaji in Karasuwa Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the ASP Dungus Abdulkareen confirmed that the soldiers are currently in the custody of the state police command.

“Yes, I can confirm that the soldiers are in police custody”.

He however decline to give details of what happened, while promising to brief the press on the issue at a later date.

He also informed that the two soldiers had already confessed to the crime but, “the police are still stretching their investigation further to bust what could possibly be a big syndicate or an organized crime.”

It was gathered that the Shiek gave one of the soldiers a lift in front of the 241 RECCE Battalion at Nguru on his way from Kano enroute Nguru to Gashua.

They killed him along the way and made away with the car.

But the car got stuck in a muddy area and the soldier called a friend for help. The friend arrived but his car also got faulty on arrival at the scene.

The duo ran out of luck when they beckoned on some vigilantes for help.

One of the vigilance members noticed some blood on the ground and on one of the cars.

He became curious and invited the police. The Sheik was found in his pool of blood.

Meanwhile Sheik Goni has been laid to rest according to Islamic rites in his home town at Gashua.

His burial was attended by hundreds of residents at Gashua.

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni condoled with the family of the late Sheik.

Buni in a statement issued by his spokesman Mamman Mohammed also called for an investigation of the incident.