Nigeria

Yul Edochie: How to avoid police ‘harassment’ on Nigerian roads

August 18, 2022
Adaora Onwuzurumba
Actor Yul Edochie has offered tips on how to avoid police ‘harassment’ while driving on roads.

Yul shared the ‘secret’ following singer BNXN’s altercation with Police Operatives on Wednesday in Lagos.

Using himself as a reference point, the entertainer noted he has never at anytime been harassed by policemen simply because he is humble.

He advised drivers, especially celebrities, to do away with the ‘you don’t know me attitude’ but embrace humility when on the roads and watch how it’ll attract accolades from policemen.

“I do road trips a lot, I’ve met so many policemen on the road & they’ve never harassed me before.The secret is humility.

“All that ‘don’t you know me’ attitude, keep it aside. You’re a citizen just like everyone else. Once you humble yourself na policemen go hail you pass,” the movie star said.

