Zamfara approves death penalty for informants, bandits, others

Zamfara State Government has has signed a new law that approves death penalty for anyone convicted for banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, cultism, or serving as a bandits’ informant in the state.

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle disclosed this in a broadcast on Tuesday morning.

According to the Zamfara Governor, the new law is one of the measures adopted by his administration to tackle the act of terrorism experienced in the state and the northwestern region in general.

Matawalle expressed optimism that despite the pockets of attacks recorded here and there by bandits in the state recently, the latest measures are already yielding the intended results.

To that regards, The Zamfara Governor said many informants who have been a major impediment in the fight against banditry have been apprehended and are currently being interrogated before being prosecuted in accordance with the fullest extent of the law.

In Matawalle’s words: “On the 28th of June this year, I assented to the bill on Prohibition and Punishment for Banditry, Cattle Rustling, Cultism, Kidnapping and Other Incidental Offences, 2022.

“The law provides a legal instrument for prosecuting banditry-related offenders.

“Based on the new law, anyone found guilty of banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, cultism, or serving as a bandits’ informant is subject to the death penalty.

“Similarly, anyone found guilty of supporting in any manner the aforementioned offences faces a sentence of life in prison, 20 years in jail, or ten years in prison, without the option of a fine.”