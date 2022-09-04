Zamfara distributes tricycle ambulances across wards

The Zamfara State government has launched the distribution of tricycle ambulances to 147 wards across the state as local government sole administrators were charged to be vigilant and security conscious on vandals and saboteurs.

The state commissioner for local government affairs, Alhaji Abubakar S Fawa Dambo, gave the charge, on Sunday, during the formal handing over of 147 newly constructed primary health care (PHC) centres held at Sabon Gida of Bungudu local government area in the state.

The commissioner disclosed that the state government under the leadership of Governor Bello Matawalle has also procured and provided 147 tricycle ambulances to the newly constructed PHCs in the state.

“By and large, construction of these facilities at strategic locations across the 147 wards in the state and provision of 147 tricycle ambulances by the present administration was due to the sympathetic nature of Governor Bello Matawalle to messes, which is a right step in the right direction.”

He urged stakeholders, professionals, end users Health workers and operational staff to stay focused and handle the facilities and equipment with extreme care and imbibe the spirit of maintainance culture.

“I equally implore the 14 local government sole administrators to consider it a duty point to actualize speedy operation of the facilities.”

“I also enjoyed you to be vigilant and security conscious so as to avert any attempt by vandals and saboteurs not to tamper with them”, the commissioner charged them.

In his address, the state governor who was represented by Deputy Governor, Senator Hassan Mohammed Nasiha, said the present administration has sponsored 420 students who are currently studying various health-related courses within and outside the state.

He called on the village, ward heads, Doctors and primary health care board to put eyes on and be more vigilant on the facilities provided for the teeming grassroots.

Earlier on, the Executive Secretary of Zamfara State Primary Health Care Board, Dr Isma’il Tukur, appreciated the state government’s efforts in providing health care services to the doorsteps.

He explained that the present administration has remained focused on the area of health, “All issues related to health were addressed squarely by the Governor.”

According to him, ambulances were distributed to Secondary facilities with a view to enhancing the provision of quality health care delivery services in the state.

He appreciated the existing synergy between primary health care and other partners in the area of health in the state.