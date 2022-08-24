Zamfara government urged to commence immediate rollout of child’s rights act

Save the Children International (SCI) Nigeria has called on the Zamfara State government to begin the full and immediate implementation of the Child’s Rights Act (2003) just passed into law by the State House of Assembly almost 18 years after the Act was first presented.

The Child’s Rights Act (2003) law defines a child as any person under the age of 18 and is a comprehensive legal instrument for the protection of the rights of all children in Nigeria.

Amanuel Mamo, Director of Advocacy, Campaign, Communication, and Media, SCI Nigeria said, “We celebrate the decision made by the Zamfara State House of Assembly in passing the Child Protection Bill that ensures the rights of Zamfara State children are protected, respected and fulfilled.

“The Bill has come to pass at a very critical time when sexual abuse, molestation, rape, early child and forced marriage, child labour, kidnapping, and trafficking are robbing the childhood of many girls and boys.

“However, the full implementation of the Child Protection Bill will be instrumental in ending such violations and abuse of the rights of every child in Zamfara state. Therefore, SCI calls the state government for an immediate rollout, implementation, and ownership of the bill.”

Madina Abdulkadir, Girl Champion, SCI Nigeria, said, “I am so happy for children in Zamfara. This is great news because the passage of the law is a realisation that all children have the right to a better life and opportunities to grow up safely. I am calling on the states that have signed the law to speed up the full implementation throughout the Federation.

“I hope the remaining states will be inspired and take similar action to adopt the child rights act immediately.”

Also speaking, Maryam Ahmed, Youth Ambassador, SCI Nigeria, said, “the adoption of the Child Protection Bill in Zamfara State is a key first step to stop the war on children. I commend the State House of Assembly for being champions of protecting the rights and welfare of children.

“I hope the Bill will be properly socialized, funded, and implemented in the State to help in providing a favourable environment in which children can realize and release their full potentials.”

SCI Nigeria in collaboration with its partners has been advocating and campaigning towards the domestication of CRA 2003 in Zamfara State.

The organisation (SCI) recognises and appreciates the contribution that partner organizations, CSOs, child champions, children’s parliament, community, and religious and traditional leaders had made towards the adoption of the bill, and will continue its collaboration and partnership with State governments to advance child rights per the provisions of the newly adopted Child Protection Bill