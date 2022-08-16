Zamfara governor orders house-to-house search for criminals

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has directed the task force on security to embark on house-to-house search to flush out criminal elements in the 19 emirates of the state.

Matawalle gave the directive during a broadcast to the people of Zamfara in the early hours of Tuesday in Gusau.

The broadcast was preceded by an expanded Security Council meeting that lasted for more than eight hours.

The governor said the measure was part of effort to restore law and order and ensure peace in the state.

He urged the emirs who are part of council meeting to be vigilant and report suspicious persons or strange movements in their respective domains to Security agents.

Matawalle also announced restrictions on motorcycle movement in the communities on the outskirt of Gusau from 9 p.m. till dawn.

He ordered the security agencies to shoot at sight, any motorcycle rider who violated the order and refused to stop at security checking points within the affected areas.

According to him, the measure follows reports of the use of motorcycles by bandits and other criminal elements to perpetrate their criminal activities within the state capital and its environs.

The governor also ordered hotel operators to scrutinise their guests by means of valid identification before accommodating them.

“This measure idols part of government’s efforts to tackle insecurity in the state, as government is concern over usage of hotels by terrorists and criminals to perpetrate their heinous activities in the state.

“Any hotelier found violating the new order will have his hotel shut down and face prosecution according to the law.

“The state government would not take it lightly with anyone found disturbing the peace and security of the people,” he added.

Matawalle said the government was committed to protecting lives and property of the people.

“Security of lives and property of the citizenry is a basic function of government anywhere.

“My government is doing everything humanly possible in accordance with the laws of the land to ensure the discharge of this responsibility,” he said.

Meanwhile, the council charged security operatives, particularly military and police, to scale up effort in combating banditry and other criminal activities in the state.

The council noted that peace was gradually returning to the state, but tasked the security operatives on synergy and coordination to tackle the pockets of banditry and kidnapping in parts of the state.