New Zamfara CP rescue kidnapped five-month-old girl, 11 others from captivity

Barely two days after resuming office as the new Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, CP Kolo Yusuf, has led an operation that resulted in the rescue of a five-month-old baby and eleven other kidnapped victims in the Bandit-prone state.

Kolo said his action is in line with the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba’s mandate to restore lasting peace and security in Zamfara State.

Spokesman of the command, Mohammed Shehu who made the disclosure noted that, “on August 30, 2022, Police Tactical Operatives attached to 42 PMF Squadron, Gusau, while on joint operations with the vigilante at near Dajin Kare kukanka forest, acted on intelligence report that led to the unconditional rescue of twelve hostages including a 5 month old baby girl from Rungawa village in Talata Mafara LGA.

“The victims who were rescued unhurt were abducted by armed bandit/terrorists and taken to Kare Kukanka forest, a bandit camp of a notorious bandit leader popularly known as “Bello Maibille”, and spent one month in captivity.

“Victims were medically checked at 42 PMF Clinic Gusau, thereafter, debriefed by the Police and handed over to their families.

“The Commissioner of Police while congratulating the victims for regaining their freedom assures the public of the Command’s commitment to apprehending the perpetrators of this dastardly act.

“The CP further commended the joint Police/vigilante operatives for the job well done, and enjoins all and sundry to be security conscious and report suspicious characters to the Police or any security Agency for prompt action.”