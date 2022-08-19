Zamfara: Save the Children lauds state assembly on Child Rights Act

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Save the Children International (SCI) Nigeria, has commended the Zamfara State House of Assembly for passing the Child Protection Bill

Amanuel Mamo, the group’s Director of Advocacy, Campaign, Communication and Media, Save the Children International, Nigeria, said this in a statement in Abuja.

“We celebrate the decision by the Zamfara House of Assembly in passing the Child Protection Bill that ensures the rights of Zamfara children are protected, respected and fulfilled.

“The Bill has come to pass at a very critical time when sexual abuse, molestation, rape, early child and forced marriage, child labour, kidnapping, and trafficking are robbing the childhood of many girls and boys.

“However, the full implementation of the Child Protection Bill will be instrumental in ending such violations and abuse of the rights of every child in Zamfara,‘’ he said.

Mamo tasked the State Government for an immediate rollout, implementation and ownership of the bill.

“SCI recognises and appreciates the contribution that partner organisations, CSOs, child champions, children parliament, community, religious and traditional leaders had made towards the adoption of the bill, ‘’ he said.

On his part, Ms Madina Abdulkadir, Girl Champion, SCI Nigeria, expressed joy for Zamfara children.

“This is great news because the passage of the law is a realization that all children have the right to a better life and opportunities to grow up safely,” Abdulkadir said.

She called on states that have signed the law to speed up its full implementation.

She also expressed hope that the remaining states would be inspired to take similar action to adopt the child rights act immediately.