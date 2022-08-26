Zamfara urges Nigerian government to connect it with foreign investors

The Zamfara State Government has called on the Federal Government to connect the state with foreign investors for optimum utilization of the numerous mineral resources.

This is contained in a statement by the Director-General of Press Affairs, Deputy Governor’s Office, Babangida Zurmi and made available to newsmen in Gusau on Friday.

Zurmi said the deputy governor, Hassan Nasiha, made the appeal during an investment stakeholders’ meeting organized by the Indian government held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Zurmi was quoted as intimating the stakeholders about the available mineral resources deposit in the state.

Nasiha said that Zamfara was naturally blessed with huge deposits of gold, iron ore, tantalite, zinc, copper and gypsum, among numerous other solid minerals.

He added that, generally, both metallic and non metallic resources that abound were untapped in almost all the 14 local government areas of the state.

He assured the Indian Government that Zamfara Government was willing to partner with them not only in the area of mineral resources, but in other areas of human and capital development.

“On behalf of Gov. Bello Matawalle and the good people of Zamfara, I am giving you the assurance that government is always ready to receive an invitation to visit India for experience sharing between the state and Republic of India for economic purposes.”