18 PDP governorship candidates visit Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt

At least 18 governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party in next year’s elections on Tuesday night met with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in a new attempt to resolve the impasse in the party.

The candidates arrived the private home of the Rivers governor in Port Harcourt, the state capital, at 8pm on Tuesday for a closed-door meeting that lasted till about 11pm.

The candidates in attendance include that of Kaduna, Plateau, Katsina, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Benue, Sokoto, Jigawa, Borneo and Yobe.

Others are Kwara, Kanu, Lagos, Niger, Ogun, Cross River, Delta, and Rivers.

After the meeting, the Chairman of the PDP Governorship Candidates Forum and Governorship Candidate of Kaduna State, Isa Ashiru, told journalists that they are hopeful the discussion with Wike, which comes a few days after their meeting with the Presidential Candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, will go a long way in resolving the internal crisis.

He said their next line of action is to meet with the National Working Committee of the party.