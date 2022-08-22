2023: Accord candidate promises to industrialise Akwa Ibom

Governorship candidate of the Accord Party (AP) in Akwa Ibom State, Emem Coffie, has pledged to reunite the people to join forces to drive development.

He noted that the political atmosphere in the state has been polarized, and so it needs the collaboration of all Akwa Ibom indigenes, at home and in the Diaspora, to form the needed synergy to ensure wealth transfer to the youths ‘who are languishing in poverty’.

Coffie, who spoke as a guest on digital broadband TStv’s political affairs program ‘THE NIGERIA WATCH’, said there is urgent need for the people to take back their state.

The candidate said his ambition will trigger a political revolution that will guarantee prosperity, quality education, welfare of civil servants, retirees. He added that it will also set the road map to free the people from the shackles of ‘political hallucinations by political oppressors in the state’.

He added: “What we really need in Akwa Ibom state is industrialisation, apart from Mobil, nothing is there. The oil money we are all expecting from Abuja will dwindle someday, the world is gradually moving away from oil gradually.

“In most of the universities, including FUTO, the best engineering students are from Akwa Ibom state, but when they graduate, there is no job for them, and we don’t have enough influence in the oil industry to have our people adequately employed, so I looked around and concluded that what we need is industrialisation.”

“What we are looking at now is how to build wealth for the people, how to empower the people; we are not just looking at giving the people money during the election and one month later, they can’t account for the money, we are looking at building financial structures for the people that will be long lasting…”