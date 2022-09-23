2023: Activist faults Peter Obi over ‘romance’ with PDP chieftains

An activist, Comrade Kennedy Iyere, has cautioned the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi over his alleged relationship with some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Southeast.

The Convener of the 40Million Ballots Movement expressed worries over the recent visit of Peter Obi to a South East Governor, insisting the purpose of the visit should be made public to the millions of youths supporting him.

Iyere affirmed that youths are making efforts to move Nigeria away from the old political order where the cabals would handpick, impose and install selected candidates.

He advised them to open their eyes and ensure Obi is protected from the deceptive political schemes of some elites across the Southeast allegedly on the move to derail Obi.

“Peter Obi must realise that we are the ones spending our own hard earned money, time and other personal resources to push his political ambition while those cabals and others like them are being paid by Atiku to work for him. This is why Peter Obi must be mindful of his alignment with the PDP cabals who are his so-called fake allies,” he added.