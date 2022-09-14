2023: Akwa Ibom deputy governor urges PDP stakeholders to deliver Ikot Ekpene senatorial district

As the build-up to the 2023 general elections enters a significant phase, stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ikot Ekpene senatorial district, have been urged to be committed to the delivery of their units for the party in the forthcoming elections.

The Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Moses Ekpo, gave the charge at the stakeholders meeting of the senatorial district in Ikot Ekpene.

He noted that the senatorial district was a strong bastion of the party and explained that the meeting was aimed at fostering interaction in preparation for the forthcoming elections, adding that all the stakeholders have the responsibility of delivering all PDP candidates vying for state and National Assembly seats, governorship and presidential positions.

He described Ikot Ekpene senatorial district as a major stakeholder and stabiliser of the party in the state and, therefore, encouraged the party chieftains to continue to provide the desired support and direction to enable the party to record a resounding success in the elections in line with the succession plan of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Ekpo said he was impressed that those who run the political affairs in Ukanafun/Oruk Anam, Ikono/Ini, Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika and Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara federal constituencies were intact in the party and at the meeting, adding that this was a clear signal that the district was ready for the forthcoming elections.

Earlier, the state chairman of the party, Aniekan Akpan, said he was happy that Ikot Ekpene senatorial district was the first to bring stakeholders together in a forum of that magnitude, and further solicited continuous support from the stakeholders.