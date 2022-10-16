2023: Aminu Tambuwal urges PDP support groups to begin door-to-door campaigns

Governor Aminu Tambuwal has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) support groups to commence door-to-door campaigns in the state.
Tambuwal made the call at the inauguration of a volunteer forum for the state PDP governorship candidate, Malam Sa’idu Umar.
Represented by Alhaji Aminu Achida, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Tambuwal said the support groups’ dedication will determine the success of the party’s candidates.
The governor was quoted as expressing satisfaction with the level of support of Nigerians so far for the party.
“We have seen a lot of commitment by Nigerians to the success of our great party, PDP.
“Therefore, we should continue to remain dedicated in our commitment in order to clinch our mandate toward addressing the numerous challenges in the country.
“PDP will improve the economy and insecurity. We are confident that our country will return to those days when everyone can sleep with his two eyes closed,” he said.
Tambuwal, who is the Director- General PDP presidential campaign council assured all PDP support groups of the party’s support before, during and after the 2023 General Elections.