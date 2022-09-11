2023: APC alleges plans by INEC, PDP to frustrate voters during elections

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun state have traded blames over alleged attempt to attack office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, with a plot to destroy Bimodal Voters Accreditation System machines used for the July 16 governorship election in the state.

While the PDP in a statement issued by it Caretaker Chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle accused the APC of plans to attack the commission headquarters in the state to set the BVAS used for election on fire with a bid to destroy evidence.

“We have a tip off which we consider to be very credible the APC has perfected plot to burn down the INEC secretariat at Osogbo. We gather specifically that the target is the strong room where the machines are kept as well as the ICT section of the commission.

“We are urging the management of INEC to strengthen security protection for the state INEC office. This threats should not be taken lightly especially after the open declaration of insurgency on the state by Mr Famodun”, the statement warned.

“The APC, Dr Akindele posited, is desperate to get rid of any likelihood of admissibility of the BVAS Machines during ongoing hearing of the governorship petition at Osogbo, hence the alleged plot said to have reached advanced stage”, he said.

However, the APC in a statement issued by Kola Olabisi for the party Chairman, Gboyega Famodun said the PDP party Chairman exhibited his ignorance over his accusation.

“The PDP chairman should be educated further that there is no amount of atrocities perpetrated against any part of any state INEC office that is capable of distorting the details of the governorship election.

“Unsuspecting members of the society should be wary of fallacious stories from the cooking jar of this Ondo State-born Osun State caretaker committee state chairman of the PDP who does not have a stake in the state.

“The PDP’S allegation that the Osun APC is working towards the relocation of the governorship election tribunal to Abuja is a mere figment of the imagination of the rumour peddler.

“The needless fidgeting and fuss of the Osun PDP over whereever the tribunal deems fit to ease its sessions is an indication that the PDP has something fundamental and spectacular to hide about the governorship election”, it reads.