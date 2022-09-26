2023: APC campaign council directs members to report at party’s headquarters

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council PPC directed all members nominated to serve in the various directorates to report at the campaign headquarters Wednesday 28 September 2022 at 8 a.m.

The directive is contained in a press statement issued Monday and signed by the Council’s Director, Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga.

“Nominated members are expected to participate in the special prayer sessions marking the commencement of the 2023 presidential election campaigns.

“There will be a Peace Walk immediately after the prayers. All nominees will be issued their letters of appointment same day.

“On behalf of the Chairman of the campaign council, President Muhammadu Buhari, our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, we congratulate all members of the campaign council.

“We know this is a call to serve our great party that will demand total commitment and sacrifice from all of us. It is the council’s strong belief that all members will work hard to deliver a resounding victory for our great party in the 2023 Presidential election” the statement said.

The Council expressed its profound gratitude to all support groups registered with the campaign council. We are aware you have been working assiduously to promote our candidates and the party across the 36 states and FCT, adding that the The party and the candidates acknowledge supporters’ hardwork, great financial and human resources that have been voluntarily expended “since we began this journey. We urge you to continue your good work.”

Onanuga pledged PCC will work with the support groups as “we move along into the campaign season.”

APC PCC encouraged other groups yet to formally register with it to do so immediately for proper harmonisation.