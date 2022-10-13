2023: APC chieftain distances self from Labour Party campaign council list

The director of strategic communication in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Danladi Bako, has distanced himself from the campaign council list of the Labour Party (LP).

The LP campaign unveiled its 1,234-member list on Wednesday.

In the list, a ‘Danladi Bako’ was named as the state coordinator for Gombe.

In a statement on Thursday, Bako said the name listed in the LP campaign council list is not his, adding that there are many people who bear the same name.

“My attention has been drawn to a list circulating, containing names of coordinators for Labour Party Campaign Council, on the list includes one Mr Danladi Bako as co-ordinator Gombe state,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“I, Dr Nasir Danladi Bako, wish to state categorically that I recognise that there are other persons with such an identical name with mine.

“Therefore, this statement is to clarify that I, Dr Nasir Danladi Bako PhD OON, is not the one referred to on the list.”

Bako said he is a loyal member of the ruling party.