2023: APC gets more defectors in Sokoto

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto state said it had gained another set of defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by Bashar Abubakar, the Special Adviser to Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North), on Tuesday in Sokoto.

According to Abubakar, the defectors, who were from Sabon Birni Local Government Area include the PDP Zonal scribe, Alhaji Musa and some ward executives.

He said that the new members were received on a brief occasion at Sabon Birni town by Alhaji Idris Gobir, the running mate of the APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu.

Abubakar said, ”the scores of defectors were an indication that the leading party in the state had become a history.”

He reiterated APC’s commitment towards the provision of social amenities and working closely with all party members to meet the needs of people in the state.

The defectors said they joined APC in order to contribute their quota towards the victory of APC in 2023.