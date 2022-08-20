Politics

2023: APC group hails Simon Lalong’s appointment as campaign chief

August 20, 2022
Mustapha Yakubu
Supporters of the All Progressives Congress in Plateau State have hailed the appointment of Governor Simon Lalong as Director-General for Tinubu-Shettima 2023 Campaign Council.

The group which identified itself as APC Strategic Monitoring Team (APC-SMT) said the appointment is a round peg in round hole.

Coordinator of the group, Golepji Wambutda and Secretary, Bukhari Auwal, who delivered the text at a press conference yesterday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists office in Jos, said, “For most of us, a Presidential Campaign Director-General is not just a mere appointment in the campaign council, rather it is in the heartbeat of the whole transition process and political negotiations that the foundation of a new Government is set after winning an election.

“The appointment of Lalong as the Director-General of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council provides the other leg of the tripod on which the much-yearned inclusion, fairness and equity is needed to stand.

“The campaign DG, as a most critical component of the transition process, will promote the needed balance expected of a diverse entity like Nigeria, including the concerns of faith.

“Should he be vilified for his decision to accept the position of a DG Campaign? No! Not at all! Because it doesn’t make sense for the whole field to be deserted and be left without a mark and effort to correct the anomaly.”

