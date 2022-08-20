2023: APC group hails Simon Lalong’s appointment as campaign chief

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress in Plateau State have hailed the appointment of Governor Simon Lalong as Director-General for Tinubu/Shettima 2023 Campaign Council.

The group which identified itself as APC Strategic Monitoring Team (APC-SMT) said the appointment is a round peg in round hole.

Coordinator of the group, Golepji Wambutda and Secretary, Bukhari Auwal, who delivered the text at a press conference yesterday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists office in Jos, said, “For most of us, a Presidential Campaign Director-General is not just a mere appointment in the campaign council, rather it is in the heartbeat of the whole transition process and political negotiations that the foundation of a new Government is set after winning an election.

“The appointment of Lalong as the Director-General of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council provides the other leg of the tripod on which the much-yearned inclusion, fairness and equity is needed to stand.

“The campaign DG, as a most critical component of the transition process, will promote the needed balance expected of a diverse entity like Nigeria, including the concerns of faith.

“Should he be vilified for his decision to accept the position of a DG Campaign? No! Not at all! Because it doesn’t make sense for the whole field to be deserted and be left without a mark and effort to correct the anomaly.”