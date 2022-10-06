2023: APC not moved by Labour Party rallies – ex-aspirant

A former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nicholas Felix, says the ruling party is not moved by the rallies by Labour Party (LP).

“I am excited seeing the youths coming out. We have a lot of youths in APC. As we begin our rally, you are going to be seeing what we are going to be doing. What we see on social media really don’t move us,” he said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Thursday.

When told that the rallies by supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi transcend the social media, Felix said APC youths will soon roll out their own rallies for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

“As soon as we flag off our campaign, we are going to begin. I am the deputy youth coordinator. There is so much we are going to put on board and that is going to be settled. We’re really not moved by that. We are winning this election. APC is going to win,” he said.

The former presidential aspirant also tasked youths to be involved in taking over power from Nigeria’s present crop of leaders.

“After the 2023 election, a lot of our fathers are going to be handing over the baton to us but if we are not prepared, we can’t take over and do the needful.

“It is not going to happen. Sometimes when I hear the Eastern brothers and family members, the Igbos say, ‘It is time for us’, I keep telling them nobody is going to hand over power to you, not in Nigeria, not in Europe, not anywhere. Power is fought for. You have to fight for it. You have to do everything to grab it.

“Staying on social media and insulting people is not going to work,” he said.

Felix had at the APC presidential primary in June 2022 stepped down for Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo who lost to Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State.