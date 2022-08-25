2023: APC presidential aspirants to meet Bola Tinubu in Abuja

Aspirants who participated in the last presidential primary election of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC are set to meet with the standard bearer of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu next week, as part of a strategy review measure in the lead-up to the February presidential election.

This meeting is coming less than six months to the Presidential election slated for February 28.

Among those expected to be in attendance are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; former Science and Technology Minister, Ogbonnaya Onu; former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

Others include five governors who participated in the exercise, namely Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Ben Ayade (Cross River), and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti).

A statement signed Thursday in Abuja by the media office of the APC’s youngest presidential aspirant, Dr. Nicolas Felix, also listed Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; former Ogun state governor and serving senator, Ibikunle Amosun; another serving senator, Ajayi Boroffice; former Zamfara governor, Ahmad Sani; former Imo State governor and serving senator, Rochas Okorocha; a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole; fiery cleric, Tunde Bakare; Pastor and Businessman, Dr. Nicolas Felix; former Information Minister, Ikeobasi Mokelu; businessman, Tein Jack-Rich and the only female among them, Uju Ken-Ohanenye.

The statement partly reads; “The special invitation to the strategic meeting of all 2023 APC Presidential Aspirants which will be held at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, on Wednesday, August 31st, 2022 by 2pm is to brainstorm on adopting winning campaign strategies that will carry every Nigerian along and address the challenges bedeviling our country.”

The Aspirants’ last outing together was the APC presidential primary which held at Eagle Square from June 7 to 10.