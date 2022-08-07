2023: APC professionals commend Simon Lalong’s choice as presidential campaign chief

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Council’s Director-General, Dr. Samuel Oluseyi Bamigbade, has commended the choice of Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, as Director General for Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Organization.

Bamigbade described Lalong’s appointment as a great blessing to the APC, saying that the Plateau State governor would bridge the religious gaps and lead the party to victory.

In a statement made available to journalists on Sunday, Bamigbade argued that the choice of appointing Lalong for the position has shown that APC is fully prepared for the 2023 general election.

“We in APC Professionals’ Council hailed the choice of appointing Governor Lalong as the DG. He is the most competent and fit to lead the campaign of the APC presidential candidate.

“Governor Lalong is a detribalised, resourceful, ingenious and practical politician, an adept listener and a leader with the knack for getting results where others cannot succeed.

“I wish to heartily congratulate my leader and governor, the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, on his well-deserved appointment and unveiling as the Director General of the Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign.

“Governor Lalong has over the years proven beyond reasonable doubts that he is a unifier, a strategist, a mobiliser, a team-player, and a leader par excellence,” Bamigbade, added.

Recall that Governor Lalong was unveiled to President Muhammadu Buhari in Presidential Villa by the trio of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shetima, and Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the presidential flag bearers and APC national chairman, respectively, to the warm embrace of good wishers who came out en-masse across party lines to welcome him.

From all indications, it was obvious that the APC has been recharged for greater things ahead.