2023: APC support group begins grassroots mobilisation for Bola Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Grassroots Governance Group also known as the APC G3, has assured that the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is committed to the unity and economic development of the country.

The group, which gave the assurance at the inauguration of the Lagos State chapter, tasked members to embark on massive campaign for the party’s candidates at both the Federal and state level.

At Lagos, the APC G3 National Coordinator, Amechi Chuks. Oyema, enjoined members of the Support Group to ensure the message of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential ticket is taken to the grassroots.

He maintained that Tinubu has what it takes to unite Nigeria and promote economic development.

Onyema said that the Support Group with solid grassroots structures in the 36 states and the FCT is poised to deliver between 300,000 and 500,000 votes to the APC presidential candidate.

He also enjoined the members to work for the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to continue the ongoing socio-economic development in Lagos state.

The Lagos State Coordinator, APC G3, Mr. Gbenga Aguda, commended the National Coordinator for his vision to deepen the party across the country.

He said the chapter is committed to the Tinubu/Shettima ticket while working assiduously to ensure Governor Sanwo-Olu gets a second term.

Deacon Banjo Omole, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the Ifako/Ijaiye Local Government Area, commended the group for working to ensure the victory of the party in the 2023 polls.

He called for intensive mobilisation of the electorate to ensure they come out on voting days.

The inauguration was witnessed by party functionaries and members of the group across the State.