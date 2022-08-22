2023: APC unveils presidential campaign media directorate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled the Media and Communication Directorate of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-Kashim Shettima campaign, a list that includes the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo.

“The directorate, approved by the presidential candidate is made up of three departments. The three departments are Public Affairs, Media and Publicity, and Strategic Communication,” Director, Media & Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, said in a statement Sunday.

“In the approved directorate, Bayo Onanuga, the Managing Director of The News/PMNews and former Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria, will continue his role as Director of Media and Publicity.

“Dele Alake, a former commissioner of information and veteran editor will serve as Director of Strategic Communication. He served in this role for the Buhari campaign from 2014-15.”

It added that the “Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo will continue his role as the spokesman of the campaign as Director of Public Affairs.

“The Directorate will also have six deputy directors that include Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, Deputy Director, Communication Strategy, Hannatu Musawa, Deputy Director, Public Affairs, and Kehinde Bamigbetan, Deputy Director, Media relations.

Mallam Modibbo Kawu will be Deputy Director of Media and Publicity, while Mohammed Bulama will be in charge of multi-media. Seun Olufemi-White will be the deputy director of New Media.”

According to the statement, the tripodal arrangement, the first in a presidential campaign, has a line of other assistant directors and senior officials, representing the nation’s various regions with job specifications spelt out.

“The campaign structure will also soon unveil representatives and spokesmen in all the states of the federation,” the statement further read.