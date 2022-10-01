2023: APC urges Nigerians to reject those who weaponise ethno-religious differences

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has felicitated Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 62nd Independence Anniversary, cautioning that ahead of next year’s general election, Nigerians must reject politicians whose favourite pastime is a resort to weaponizing ethnic and religious sentiments.

“We must reject and hold accountable those that seek to weaponize our diversity to foment hate and strife, and wreak violence on our people”, the party said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

The party said it honours the great architects of Nigeria’s independence for their labour and tenacious faith in the transformative power of freedom that birthed a nation founded on the bedrock of unity, peace and collective aspiration to infinite greatness.

“Our Party is thankful for 62 years gone by and confident that our finest hour is yet ahead of us. Our priceless unity as one people nourished by our diversity is at the core of our unfailing strength and remains our best hope for a more vibrant future.

“Despite existential challenges, our commitment to unity, peace, safety, security and happiness of our people remains unassailable and above all other interests and considerations. As Ronald Reagan once said, ‘peace is not the absence of conflict, it is the ability to handle conflict by peaceful means.

“The tireless sacrifices of members of our armed forces and other security agencies in the defence and protection of the lives and liberty of our citizens continue to be awe-inspiring, and we owe them a special debt of gratitude, prayers and support.

“Proudly, our citizens shine indomitably in all spheres of human endeavour at home and around the world, winning laurels and bringing honour to us all. Our Party and government will continue to implement programs of reform and innovation that help our citizens unleash their abundant talents, create wealth and contribute even more to nation-building.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has made significant strides in the fight against graft, revamping and diversifying the economy, curbing insurgency and emerging crimes, promoting positive values in our national life, strengthening our democratic institutions and processes, and restoring respectability to our international standing. We praise the resilience of our people and reiterate the commitment of our Party and government to do more to improve the living conditions of all Nigerians.

“We wish to use this auspicious occasion to thank Nigerians for their highly valued support for our great Party and sustained confidence in the APC-led government. We look forward to next year’s general election with optimism and urge Nigerians to vote massively for our Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and all other candidates of our Party as we strive to deepen democracy and good governance in our country”, the ruling party added.