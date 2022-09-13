Politics

2023: APC women group mobilises 10.68 million votes for Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima

September 13, 2022
Doofan Ben-Aondofa
Ahead of 2023 general elections, women group of the All Progressives Congress, APC, under the aegis of 774 Women for BAT-KASH 2023, have pledged to mobilise over 10.689 million women vote bloc for the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu.

To actualise the project, Senator Binta Garba, who represented Adamawa North in the 8th Senate, has donated an office complex to the ‘774 Women group for BAT-KASH’.

Speaking at the unveiling of the complex, located at the BGT House, Gwarimpa Abuja, Senator Garba, who is the North-East leader of the BAT-KASH 2023, said: “Their record success and capacity to get over 10 million block votes from women in the 176, 846 polling units across the country compelled me to identify with them and donate the office for smooth running of their activities.”

On the mobilisation of over 10.689 million women vote bloc, Chairman, National Organising Committee of 774 Women for BAT-KASH 2023, Faith Pakuma said: “We want to achieve 60 women as polling unit commanders in each of the LGAs across the country to work with us and help mobilise support for all the candidates of the party in the coming elections.”

Also speaking at the event, Chairman, advisory committee of the body and chairman of NDLEA, Gen Buba Marwa (retd), noted that Tinubu and Shettima are the preferred candidates in the 2023 general elections.

