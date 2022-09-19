2023: APC youths pledge to embark on door to door campaign for Bola Tinubu

The National Youth leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Dayo Israel, has assured that the teeming population of youths in the country would embark on a door-to-door campaign for the presidential candidate of the party Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking yesterday during a summit of APC youth leaders in Abuja, he disclosed that the youth wing of the party has engaged young persons to carry out advocacy visits aimed at achieving the goal.

Israel assured that Tinubu would not be intimidated by the supporters of the presidential candidate of the labour party Peter Obi who have a commanding presence on social media.

He noted: “Many young people are part of the APC and we are proud to have them here. This hall is filled up. We have more young people outside here and if you go into our rallies in the state, from Oyo to Bauchi, and everywhere you see thousands of young people in the APC.

“Don’t listen to all the propaganda that young people are not with our party. Young people are with our party.”

Former Chief of army staff, lieutenant general, Tukur Yusuf Buratai noted that the youths have a great role to play in the 2023 poll adding it behoves them to follow the footsteps of the country’s founding fathers who mounted the saddle of leadership at their youthful ages.

“The role of youths globally is to see that their country progresses and they also protect their country in various fields. It will be recalled that our great founding fathers of blessed memory, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Tafawa Balewa, Ahmadu Bello and the great Awolowo were in their primes as youths when they took the mantle of leadership of this country and I believe you too can do that. First and foremost you must pay attention and you must also respect your leaders, you must cultivate the attitude of followership.

“As youths, you must follow your leaders. You must follow and respect and be loyal to the present leadership and it is through that you will learn and be able to at the right time climb the mantle of leadership of this great country. You must also make sure that you get the necessary background in terms of the needs and aspirations of your country and in this regard, you must also learn and know our history. It is through that you will appreciate the challenges that this country faces and then you will surely find the solution,” Buratai averred.”