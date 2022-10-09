2023: APC Youths vow to mobilize millions of voters for Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima

Youth of All Progressives Congress (APC) have renewed faith and loyalty to the party and vowed to mobilize millions of votes for Tinubu/Shettima in 2023 general election.

National Chairman of APC Youth Stakeholders Forum for Bola Tinubu/Shettima, Comrade AbdullAziz Kaka eulogized the leadership virtues of Presidential Candidate of the ruling party, saying the country’s fortunes would be dramatically changed for the better under the command of the former Governor of Lagos State.

Kaka stated that the duo of Tinubu and Shettima as ex-governors of Lagos and Borno states respectively made indelible achievements in infrastructural development, adding that the two men would surpass their previous feats in public service if elected in 2023.

The youth leader disclosed that a workable machinery had already been established in all 36 states of the federation, including the FCT to ensure effective mobilization of youth for Tinubu’s victory at the 2023 polls.

Convergence of youth of the ruling APC took place in Arewa House, Kaduna where prominent Chieftains of the party graced the occasion with commitment to collectively work to ensure electoral victory for candidates of the party standing for elections in 2023.

Mohammed Abdullahi Dattijo, APC Kaduna Central Senatorial Candidate noted that the party had done so much in positioning the country in positive ways and urged Nigerians to remain faithful to the party as they did in 2015 and 2019 elections.

Dattijo added that Kaduna Governorship Candidate of APC, Senator Uba Sani as a man of few words would build on achievements recorded by Malam Nasiru El-Rufai in changing the face of the state, calling on voters to see the imperative of maintaining the status quo at the Kashim Ibrahim House by electing the ruling party.

The APC National Deputy Youth leader, Hon. Jamaludeen Kabir said the ruling party has done enough for Nigerians and it is proper if the electorates return back APC to power again in 2023 to continue the good work they have started.

“My calls and message to Nigerian youth is to come out in their millions to cast their votes for APC from top to bottom in the forthcoming general elections to pave the way for the party victory comes 2022”, he said.