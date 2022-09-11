2023: APC zonal working committee commences assessment tour of South-South

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has kicked off the zonal fact-finding and assessment of the South-south states in Asaba, Delta State ahead of the 2023 general election.

The APC National Vice-Chairman, South-south, Hon. Victor Giadom, weekend led members of the zonal working committee to interface with leaders and critical stakeholders of the party to ascertain the health of the party in the six states of the region.

Giadom, in a statement issued Sunday, said the town hall meeting was at the behest of the national secretariat of the party, and was designed to enable first hand understanding of issues that might inhibit the electoral fortunes of the APC.

He said: “We are here this evening on the directive of the national headquarters of our great party, not just to visit Delta State but to visit all the states in the South-south zone. These, we believe, will enable us at the centre to understand the health of this party, things we are doing rightly and the things we ought to improve upon.

“I am sure all of us here will agree that we have about five months to election, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will on the 28th of this month lift ban on campaigns all over the country, at least for that of the national election, the presidential election and National Assembly elections.”

Giadom emphasized that the zonal working committee was in Asaba to listen to all and will collate reports from the tour for critical evaluation of happenings in each state and fashion out ways of resolving every single issue identified.

“So it means that we are getting very close to action time and it becomes important for us as a political party to come back to our respective states to critically evaluate what is happening in our respective states so that we can report to the centre and be able to fashion out what will be necessary, including the messages and the things that we need to do to enable us secure victory in our respective states,” he said.

Members of the South-south APC Zonal Executive Committee present at the meeting were the Zonal Publicity Secretary, Mr. David Okumgba; Zonal Organizing Secretary, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere; Special Leader of Person with Disability, Edet Asia; Zonal Woman Leader, Mrs. Cynthia Owugha; and Zonal Youth Leader, Comrade Ebimobowei.