2023: APC‘ll expel any member negotiating 25% vote with any party – Ikechi Emenike

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Ikechi Emenike, has warned that the party will expel any of its member who negotiates for 25% votes in the 2023 election.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Aba, Emenike alleged that some members of the party sold out and negotiated for 25% votes in the 2019 election which led the party to lose Abia state and warned that APC will no longer tolerate such anti party activities in 2023.

His words; “Some people are saying that the PDP will still do what they did in the past elections in 2023.But I will tell them that we are APC. In 2019, people voted APC,but some negotiated for 25% votes. They got it but APC lost Abia.

“But this time,we are not negotiating anything. We will expel any member of APC found negotiating with the 2023 election in Abia. APC will win Abia. If they take the victory to the high sea,valley or mountain, we will meet them there and take the victory and rescue Abia.”

Emenike appreciated the concerns of the stakeholders of Aba over the decay in the city, stressing that the PDP has underdeveloped the city within the 24 years it has governed the state

He, however, outlined his vision for the state and assured that he was fully prepared to change the ugly narrative of the state.

“We have it clearly written in our manifesto what we want to do from the day we take over government. And from that day ,the state will not be the same again. Mark my words.

“To demonstrate our commitment to the development of the state and the people, we will established building blocks of development and infrastructure that will stand the test of time. We’ll create employments for the youths and empower the vulnerable.”

In her remarks, the deputy governorship candidate, Mrs. Akara, stated that Emenike will restore the lost glory of Aba through the rebuilding of infrastructure and creation of jobs.”

Her words; “With Emenike in power the lost glory of Aba will be restored. Enyimba City will become popular once again. Unemployment will be addressed. Decayed infrastructure will be rebuilt and the economy restored. Insecurity will give way,” she added.

Earlier, the APC senatorial candidate for Abia South district, Mrs Blessing Nwagba, said the state can no longer be entrusted into the hands of leaders without vision and urged all hands on deck to bring the desired change.