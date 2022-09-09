2023: APC‘ll triumph in South-East – Hope Uzodinma

Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo, says the All Progressives Congress (APC), will triumph in the South-East in the 2023 general election, because it is the only party with structures in all the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the country.

Uzodinma, also the Chairman of APC Presidential Campaign Council in the South-East, said this at a seminar organised by the party for its candidates in Owerri.

” APC is already winning and will win in the South-East because APC is the only political party that has party structure at the polling units and booths in all 774 LGAs of the country, “ he said.

Uzodinma said that the seminar was aimed at planning for a successful electioneering campaigns for 2023 poll.

“The participants must carry others along as they cannot lead or win elections in isolation,” he said.

He said that the South-East has every cause to appreciate what President Muhammadu Buhari has done for the zone in his almost eight years as the President of Nigeria.

He listed the president’s achievements in the South-East to include the second Niger Bridge and the rehabilitation of the Federal Highways in the zone.

Others were the establishment of a Naval Base in Oguta LGA of Imo as well as the on-going reconstruction of 200 bed hospital at Imo University Teaching Hospital Orlu by NNPC, among others.

He cautioned members of the party against deceit by groups who often claim to support the South-East Presidency after they failed to support aspirants from the zone at the presidential primaries of the APC.

“The Igbo people have been a victim of mistaken identity. There is the need for the South-East to take their destiny in their own hands because if you don’t say I am, nobody will say you are,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the seminar was attended by executives and members of the APC across the South-East as well as present and former political office holders of the party.