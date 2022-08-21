2023: APGA governorship candidate speaks on his plans for Ebonyi education sector

The Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for 2023 governorship election in Ebonyi State has promised to lead the development and implementation of a legal and policy framework that would make education accessible and affordable in the State, if elected the next governor of the State.

“Under my leadership as your governor, I’ll lead the development and implementation of legal and policy framework that makes basic education accessible and affordable. All Ebonyi children under 16 years of age must be in school learning.”

“Our policies on education will focus on developing digital literacy, critical thinking, practical and hands-on learning, every child should have equal educational opportunities at the basic level. We shall aim at implementing world bank pupil/student to teacher ratio, extant and effective teachers training programs.

“Our ultimate goal is to make our education across all levels very egalitarianian,” Odoh said.

“We shall create a sustainable education and tech tourism hub which will play host to investors in new private universities frontiers. The envisioned education and tech hub will provide well-planned city layout of not less than 1000 hectares with access to high speed internet hotshots for internet of things and digital learning.

“This will prepare our young people with fit-for-purpose skillsets to compete in this era of 4th industrial revolution. Our people will be made our greatest asset for the future.

“Ebonyi will become the best destination for investors in private universities and tech ventures”, he concluded.