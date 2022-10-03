2023: APGA kicks as APC woos Ndigbo

The All Progressives Grand Alliance has kicked against the lobby by the All Progressives Congress for the Ndigbo to join APC ahead of the 2023 general election.

The Anambra State APC chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike, at a stakeholders meeting of the party in Awka, last week, told Ndigbo to join the APC and deliver votes for the party in the 2023 general election.

Speaking to journalists in Awka on Monday, the National Coordinator, APGA Media Warriors Forum, Chief Chinedu Obigwe, said Ejidike had no moral justification to ask Ndigbo to join the APC.

Obigwe added that no sane person should join the APC, describing it as a drowning party that has failed Nigerians in all ramifications.

He asked the people to disregard the appeal for them to join the APC saying that nobody in his or her right senses will leave a place of merriment to join a place of mourning.

He, therefore, urged the people to vote for APGA candidates in the forthcoming election, noting that APC is not existing in Anambra.

He said, “Ejidike that parades himself as the Anambra APC chairman should bury his head in shame for saying what was credited to him.

“It was this same Ejidike that endorsed Andy Uba’s broad daylight robbery of APC governorship ticket just to enable him to participate in the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra and that undemocratic action of his made the Supreme Court rule in a suit filed by George Moghalu that Andy Uba was never a candidate in that election because APC did not conduct primary election in Anambra.

“That Supreme Court ruling nailed the political coffin of Andy Uba and Basil Ejidike that endorsed his broad daylight robbery of APC governorship ticket.

“So, in all honesty, Ejidike does not have the moral justification to be telling Igbo to join APC. To start with, APC means All Promises Cancelled Party.

“There is nobody in his right senses that will join a party known with promise and fail.

“Another thing I will not fail to say is that APC is not in existence in Anambra State because ‘ndi Anambra’ are following APGA religiously and they cannot leave the party to join a drowning party that failed Nigerians in all ramifications.

“My advice to the Igbo is that they should disregard the appeal for them to join APC because nobody in his or her right senses will leave a place of merriment to join a place of mourning. Vote APGA all the way in this forthcoming 2023 general election.”