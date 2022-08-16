2023: Appeal court affirms Tochukwu Okorie as authentic PDP chairman in Ebonyi

The embattled Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Tochuku Okorie, has declared that his affirmation as the authentic Chairman of the party, was a victory for the entire members of the State.

A Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Monday declared Okorie as the rightful Chairman of the PDP in Ebonyi State.

Silas Onu who contested the chairmanship position with Okorie in a Congress that was conducted last year had filed a suit asking a Federal High Court in Abuja to declare him the winner of the election, on the grounds that Okorie purchased and submitted his chairmanship form after the deadline set for doing so by the party had elapsed.

The Abuja Federal High Court had in its ruling sacked Okorie and directed the Party to recognize Onu as the authentic Chairman of the Party.

Dissatisfied by the ruling of the Federal High Court, Okorie approached the Court of Appeal which eventually upturned the ruling of the lower Court on Monday, declaring that the lower Court erred by delving into the internal matter of the party.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday by Okorie, titled: “PDP, this is our victory”, he called on the members of the party to end the disagreements, as the time to move forward had come.

He called on both aspirants, and candidates for various elective positions in the PDP to close ranks with one another and work together to revive the love and brotherhood that gave the party victories since 1999 till date in the State.

Okorie called on aggrieved members of the party to explore internal mechanisms in seeking peaceful resolutions of their grievances and let all hands be on deck working together for their collective victory.

“Yesterday, August 15, 2022, the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja summarily restored the mandate freely given to me by the members of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the substantive Chairman of the party in Ebonyi State. I congratulate all our teeming members, unrelenting supporters, leaders, stakeholders, and the entire Ndi-Ebonyi on this momentous victory.

“This victory is indeed our victory and I am humbled by the outpouring of love, solidarity, and goodwill that have been showered on me, and most especially the way our members have tenaciously stood by me and the party throughout this period.

“I am therefore using this opportunity to implore our members to end the disagreements as the time to move forward is now.

“In a few weeks campaigns for the 2023 general elections will kick off in full steam. PDP remains the only grassroots party in Ebonyi State, the PDP remains the hope of restoration for the oppressed people of our dear Ebonyi State, the PDP remains the hope and the way forward for Ndi Ebonyi. The time to recalibrate is now.

“Consequently, in this collective victory, I am calling on all members of our party, aspirants, and candidates for various elective positions under our beautiful umbrella to close ranks with one another. Let’s work together to revive the love and brotherhood that gave us victories since 1999 till date. Let us be reminded that PDP has hardly lost the election in Ebonyi State.

“In the next few days, we shall be rolling out our plans for greater PDP in Ebonyi State. The PDP is one united family, despite the fact that we may have different orientations, ambitions, and group loyalties, we are united under the capable umbrella.

“Let me specifically call on aggrieved members of the party to explore internal mechanisms in seeking peaceful resolutions of their grievances and let all hands be on deck working together for our collective victory. I want to assure us all that we shall keep our eyes on the ball and, God willing, will eventually achieve the desired outcome. PDP is the most entrenched and dominant party in Ebonyi State. This is the fact that must now be re-enacted.

“Thank you all as I look forward to leading a united Peoples Democratic Party in Ebonyi State,” Okorie stated.