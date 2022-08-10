2023: Atikowa movement assures Atiku Abubakar of grassroots voters

A social political group under the auspices of Atikowa Movement has assured the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of mass mobilization of grassroots voters in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The group has also described the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as Nigeria’s best choice to overcome its many challenges, pledging the group’s support and reechoing their plans to mobilize voters at the grassroots for Atiku and Okowa as next president and vice president.

The Atikowa Movement led by Mr. Oke Umurhohwo, gave this assurance, weekend, after an elaborate meeting withAtiku in Abuja after the formal launch of the Atiku/Okowa Movement.

The group called on Nigerians to reject the continuation of hardship and directionless leadership, pointing out that the Atiku/Okowa partnership will offer great hope of turning around the fortunes of Nigerians.

The movement in a statement said: “At a time like this, it is not in question that the right man to lead Nigeria and get us back on track is no other but His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar,” the movement noted in a statement.

“Atiku’s policy document was a profound statement that he is prepared to fix Nigeria. Even more is his choice of running-mate, Ifeanyi Okowa– amplifying a resolve to turn around the fortunes of Nigerians and bringing to an end their hopelessness.

“This is why our Movement, Atikowa, is committing to the actualization of this noble goal, and in the next few days, we will commence an ambitious move to rally voters at the grassroots to give him their votes at the presidential poll.

“Our goal is for Nigeria to have a president that can solve problems, not just talk about them. A president that will treat all Nigerians as equal, not someone motivated by ethnicity or religious belief in decision making. A president that will listen to Nigerians and not just to satisfy personal ambition and greed.”

Earlier in the visit, Atiku welcomed the support of the Atikowa Movement in his quest to lead Nigeria in 2023, noting that he is pleased to see young Nigerians taking a bold step to change the narratives, and for seeing as the best choice that can lead the country to greatness.

Atiku who saluted Mr. Umurhohwo and his team for coming up with this laudable Movement said the focus of the group for voters at the grassroots aligns with his consistent charge for supporters to canvass for voters at the various polling units across the country.

The highlight of the visit was the formal launch of the Atikowa Movement by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the presentation of a jersey with the inscription of the group handed to him.