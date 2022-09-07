Politics

2023: Atiku Abubakar appoints Delta commissioner as campaign spokesperson

September 7, 2022
Segun Oluwatosin
A presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a former Vice-President of Nigeria, Ahaji Atiku Abubakar, has expressed his readiness to restructure Nigeria in order to boost national economy and security, if elected president.

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has announced the appointment of the Commissioner for Information in Delta State, Mr Charles Aniagwu, as one of his spokesmen for the 2023 presidential campaign.

In a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku said Aniagwu’s appointment takes immediate effect, with the responsibility, among others, to keep the electorate up to speed with happenings in the presidential campaign.

The statement reads in part: “Aniagwu is a veteran broadcaster with over two decades of experience in the media industry. “He joins other appointees who had been announced earlier as spokespersons to the campaign.“

