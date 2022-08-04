2023: Atiku Abubakar appoints Dino Melaye, Daniel Bwala as campaign spokespersons

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has appointed Senator Dino Melaye and Dr Daniel Bwala as spokespersons for the party’s upcoming presidential campaign.

According to a press release signed by Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe the two appointments take immediate effect.

Malaye is a politician and a member of the 8th Senate, who represented the Kogi West Senatorial district. He hails from Ayetoro Gbede in the Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State

Bwala, on the other hand, is a legal practitioner, politician and public affairs analyst. He hails from Adamawa State.