2023: Atiku Abubakar meets PDP governorship candidates in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday met with governorship candidates of the party from across the country.

The former Vice President alongside his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, met with the candidates at his residence in Asokoro, Abuja.

Those in attendance were governorship candidates from Kaduna, Plateau, Katsina, Lagos, Niger, Kano, Sokoto, Delta, Yobe, Jigawa, Nasarawa, Kwara, Benue, Borno, Ebonyi and Zamfara states.

The meeting was held behind closed doors.