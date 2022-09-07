2023: Atiku Abubakar meets PDP Reps members

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, hosted members of the House of Representatives elected on the party’s platform as part of his consultations ahead of the announcement of a full fledged campaign council.

The meeting which was held behind closed doors at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, on Tuesday, afforded the candidate an opportunity to let the federal lawmakers know what he expects from each of them as the 2023 elections draw near.

It was also gathered that the lawmakers who equally briefed him about their expectations expressed concern over the lingering feud between him and aggrieved party loyalists sympathetic to the cause of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

A source privy to what transpired told VANGUARD, “We spoke candidly advising our candidate to expedite action on settling the dispute because the longer it continues the worse not only for the party but also for our chances at the polls.

“Whatever the issues are, we told him they should be resolved quickly for the good of all.

“He in turn informed the gathering that he and his team were working round the clock to deal with the issue pointing out that a peaceful resolution was within reach.”

Atilku who also gave an insight into what was discussed, took to his verified twitter handle @Atiku and said, “I just rounded off a meeting with former presiding officers and leaders of the House of Representatives at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

“The meeting afforded a double advantage of seeking their support in building a grassroots network for our upcoming campaign.

“The second benefit is that it provides a legislative insight into some of the reforms we shall work through. Altogether, it was a well-spent afternoon, and I thank them all for honouring my invitation.”

In another development, the PDP Presidential candidate also announced the appointment of the Commissioner for Information in Delta State, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, as one of his spokesmen for the 2023 presidential campaign

This was contained in a press statement signed by Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe who said Aniagwu’s appointment takes immediate effect, with the responsibility, among others, to keep the electorate up to speed with happenings in the presidential campaign.

The statement read in part, “Aniagwu is a veteran broadcaster with over two decades experience in the media industry.

“He joins other appointees who had been announced earlier as spokespersons to the campaign.“