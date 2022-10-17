2023: Atiku Abubakar pledges to reactivate industries in Kaduna

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has promised to reactivate industries in Kaduna state when elected.

This is even as the Sokoto state governor and Director General of the presidential campaign council, Aminu Tambuwal and the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorcha Ayu said that all efforts by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to distabilize the PDP campaign will fail.

The Vice Presidential candidate and Governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa said that with Atiku Abubakar as President, Nigerians will not go to bed hungry.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Kaduna, Atiku said, “first of all, let me thank you for your support in 2019. Kaduna state, gave me the highest number of votes in Nigeria. I have come here to pledge on behalf of the PDP that if you give us your votes, we will restore peace in Kaduna state.

“The security challenges will be addressed. We promise that we will reactivate the industries in Kaduna state in collaboration with the current private sector in Kaduna state, we will establish those factories. We promise you that the road linking Kaduna and Kano, linking Kaduna to Jos, linking Kaduna and Abuja, will be completed by the grace of God. These are four undertaking that I am taking on behalf of the PDP if you vote for PDP.”

Also speaking, Tambuwal said: “Some people said PDP has suspended its rallies in Nigeria, we issued a statement that, it was fake news manufactured from the fake news laboratory of the APC and we are here in Kaduna today.

“We have also just witnessed another effort to throw spanners in our works, they will fail and they have failed, they will continue to fail by the Grace of God.

“They do not want us to continue because they are not prepared, they have not even constituted their presidential campaign council, not to talk of flagging off their campaign because of infighting. They are busy fighting themselves.

“We are here in Kaduna, the political capital of Northern Nigeria and we are indeed very happy to be here. I believe the people of Kaduna have seen and have felt the negative impact of the APC administration in Nigeria, all the textile industries in Nigeria have closed down, all manufacturing concerns in Kaduna are out of business.

“When Atiku is elected by the grace of God, we shall bring back all the factories and manufacturing in Nigeria. Part of the agenda of the Atiku and PDP of retaking Nigeria is growing the economy and you can only grow the economy when you grow the production sector and manufacturing.

“Atiku Abubakar administration will ensure that by the grace of God we will reinvigorate and re-establish our industries for economic growth and for jobs to be created for the people to have what to do. So people of Kaduna come out en-mass and vote for Atiku Abubakar.”

Ayu on his part, said that effort by the APC to stop and disrupt the Kaduna rally didn’t succeed, adding, “they wanted to stop this rally, to disrupt us, but they could not do it.

“Whether they give you the venue for the rally or not, even if it is on the road we shall gather and we shall win.

“The APC has failed, they have failed woefully and they do not want us to take over and reconstruct this country, we are going to rescue this country whether they like it or not, because the party is in the heart.

“The party is not on the street, anything they do resist it, make sure you organize. In the last election PDP got the highest vote in Kaduna State, in 2023 we are going to double the votes we got in 2019.

“Let no body deceive himself by distracting you that we are going to lose, they have been doing everything to show that this party is divided, but we are united. We are a united political party, we are going to win all our five elections. House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, governorship and above all we are moving to the Villa. Carry your PVC and make sure that Atiku wins everywhere.”

Okowa, who said that with Atiku Abubakar as President, Nigerians will not go back to their beds very hungry, added that “we are privileged today to have a presidential candidate who believes in Nigeria. Among all the presidential candidates, he is a pan Nigeria who believes that both the North and the South must work together for the good of all of us and we thank God for the life of Atiku Abubakar.

“I am happy and priviledged to his vice-presidential candidate because I know that he has a solution to the problems that we have in Nigeria today.

“With Atiku Abubakar as president, we will not go back to our beds very hungry. We will not be poor because he knows what to do to make us work and to enable each and every one of us have a place to work to earn money and that is what we need in Nigeria today. Atiku Abubakar is the man who is ready ensure that the insecurity.

“Those of us in the South, in the South-South, in the South-East and the South-West, we are ready to vote for Atiku and the PDP. By the time the results come out in February, PDP will win in the South-South, win in the South-East and the PDP will win in the South-West.”