2023: Bauchi governor drops deputy, unveils new running mate

Bauchi State governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate for 2023 elections, Senator Bala Mohammed, has unveiled a member of the House of Representatives representing Zaki federal constituency of the State, Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau, as his running mate for 2023 governorship election.

This was disclosed by Hon. Jatau on Sunday while speaking with journalists in Bauchi.

Newsmen report that Senator Baba Kaka Tela is the incumbent deputy governor and won’t be contesting on the same ticket with Governor Mohammed in 2023 elections.

The new running mate thanked Governor Mohammed for choosing him as his running mate, assuring that he would reciprocate the honour by being a loyal and supportive deputy governor for the success of the PDP-led administration in the State.

According to him, “This is a great honour to me and I want to assure the Governor that I will justify the confidence reposed in me.

“No government in the history of Bauchi State that has performed well like what the Kauran Bauchi is doing to us now, all of us are surprised with the performances of our Governor in the delivery of devidends of democracy to the entire people of the state and we must appreciate His Excellency for making us proud.

“Our 2023 campaign would be based on what we have achieved so far and things that we can do in our second term, and Insha Allah the achievements recorded by the Governor would be the key to our collective victory in the outcome of the governorship election.”

Jatau assured the people of the State that the performance of Governor Mohammed in his second term would be better than that of his first tenure in the area of execution of projects and urged them to rally round the administration for better service delivery.