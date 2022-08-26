Politics

2023: Bauchi group drums up support for Bola Tinubu

August 26, 2022
Adaora Onwuzurumba
A group, Asiwaju-Shettima Connect, has said the presidential standard bearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, will give young Nigerians the tools to take up the baton as leaders in politics and business in his administration.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a political group known as Lobito has inaugurated its Bauchi State chapter to canvas support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

At the inauguration ceremony of the group in Bauchi, the Coordinator, Habu Mamman said he is convinced that Tinubu is more qualified than any other candidate, adding that age and religion cannot hinder the former governor of Lagos State from emerging victorious at the polls.

According to him, the group would work to change the mindset of the party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket of Tinubu and former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima.

“This is someone who is capable than other candidates. Tinubu now has multiple ages; some people say he is 90, 80 and others say he is more than that,” he said.

