2023: Bishop Okeke urges Nigerians to vote out APC

Bishop Christian Okeke of the Christian Fellowship Mission has urged Nigerians to vote APC out of the presidency in the 2023 elections, saying the party has outlived its usefulness.

This is even as criticisms have continued to trail the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Bishop Okeke, a former Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Sokoto State, said the APC alleged myopic leadership style would continue to translate into insecurity, unemployment, poverty, among others if the party returns winner in 2023.

He said the Muslim-Muslim ticket buttressed the fact the APC allegedly has a hidden agenda, a thing that should not worry Nigerians and Christians much , but rather should awaken them to political consciousness and make them take action to vote away the party in 2023.

The cleric who is also former Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) chairman, Sokoto State chapter, who stated this in an interview with newsmen, yesterday, advised Nigerians to refuse sell their voter cards, to use their voter cards to vote for the Labour Party which, according to him, has the interest of Nigerians at heart.

“The APC has done its best. It cannot do more. Nigerians should vote away APC in 2023. The party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket is an insight into the party’s alleged hidden agenda. It is a thing that should spur Nigerians and the Christians to take action and vote away the APC. They should vote for the LP, which has a Christian-Muslim ticket, the unity and interest of Nigerians at heart,” Bishop Okeke said.