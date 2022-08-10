The presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has claimed that supporters of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi are defaming his personality.

Tinubu urged Obi to call his supporters to order, warning that “falsehood and disinformation will not win elections.”

In a statement signed by Director, Media and Communications, Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday, Tinubu admonished the Labour Party presidential candidate to allow the election circle to be about issues that will advance the growth, progress and stability of the country.

Tinubu asked Obi to caution his supporters to “desist from spreading lies, malice and denigrating other candidates, especially Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

“TCO (Tinubu Campaign Organisation) further states that Nigeria will be better for it and the electoral process will be enriched if the 2023 presidential campaign sticks to issues of good governance that will lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty rather than being dominated by the ravings of guttersnipes, who do not wish the country well,” the statement added.

Onanuga noted that the Tinubu Campaign Organisation saw the need to appeal to Obi to rein in his supporters after investigating the origin of the fake report claiming that the Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo wrote a letter to Tinubu, asking him to support Obi and take care of his (Tinubu) health.

According to him, the Ghanaian President, via his official Twitter account, has debunked the news as a product of deliberate mischief with the intent to deceive the public.

“I have written no such letter to the APC leader, and it will not occur to me to do so.

“Ghana and Nigeria boast of decades of cordial, strong and brotherly relations, and I am not going to be the one to interfere in the internal affairs and politics of Nigeria,” said President of Ghana via Twitter.