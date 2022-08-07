2023: Bola Tinubu-Kashim Shettima pairing logical political calculation – Umar Ardo

Governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Adamawa State, Dr Umar Ardo, has defended the same-faith presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stressing that it is not a sinister decision but simply a product of political calculation.

Ardo, who led a faction of ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which he named Redeemed PDP (R-PDP) before leaving to revive ailing SDP in the State, advised Nigerians against making an issue of APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket.

He spoke to a select group of newsmen at his Yola home during the weekend upon returning from a ceremony in Guyuk, headquarters of the Guyuk local government area in southern Adamawa, where a former Minister and ex-military Governor, retired Air Commodore Dan Suleiman was honoured with a traditional title.

According to him: “The APC Muslim-Muslim ticket is all about political calculation. In the North, Muslims are the majority, in the South, Christians are the majority. If in a party a Christian is brought out from the South (as in the case of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu) where he is in the minority, naturally, he would go for someone in the Muslim majority in the North (as Tinubu has done by choosing Sen Kashim Shettima) as his running mate.

“If Tinubu happens to be a minority (Muslim) from the South as he is, in order to strengthen his chances of winning election, he has to go for someone in the majority in the North, who happens to be a Muslim. There is no issue in this thing. It is all the result of political calculation.”

Ardo who had on Saturday travelled to Guyuk to attend the investiture of Air Cdre Dan Suleiman (rtd) as Kwhalmila Nunguraba (of Guyuk) in Guyuk, said Dan Suleiman is a humble and prudent leader worth emulating.

Asked what he would do if he gets elected as Governor of Adamawa State, the SDP holder said: “I am going to end hunger. I will end poverty, and I will end illiteracy and I will end thievery in government.”