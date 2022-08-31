2023: Bola Tinubu meets Goodluck Jonathan, seeks his support

As the 2023 general elections draw closer, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday night paid a visit to former President Goodluck Jonathan in his Abuja residence.

It was gathered that the brief meeting which was held behind closed-door was part of Tinubu’s nationwide consultation with critical stakeholders ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Tinubu was accompanied by his running mate, Kashim Shettima; Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru; Plateau State Governor and Director-General of Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organisation, Simon Lalong; and Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara State.

Tinubu’s closed-door meeting with Jonathan came on the heels of his earlier visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Although, the details of the meeting were not made public, but it can not be unconnected to the 2023 presidential elections.

Rising from the meeting, the former Lagos State Governor simply said he told Jonthan of his presidential ambition and seek the support of his host.

According to a source in Tinubu’s camp, the visit was an extension of the APC national leader’s consultation with major stakeholders in the polity ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

He further noted that the former president was elated to see them and open to consultation on the APC presidential candidate’s ambition.

He said, “His visit to Jonathan shouldn’t come to anyone as a surprise. Tinubu holds no grudges with any political leader whether within the party or in the opposition.”